Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, September 14 Granada CF 0 Villarreal 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Elche 3 Sevilla 2 Getafe 0 Valencia 3 Espanyol 1 Saturday, September 13 Celta Vigo 2 Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 2 Athletic Club 0 Malaga 0 Levante 0 Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 2 Friday, September 12 Almeria 1 Cordoba 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 2 Valencia 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 3 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Celta Vigo 3 1 2 0 6 4 5 6 Granada CF 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 ------------------------- 8 Villarreal 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 9 Elche 3 1 1 1 4 6 4 10 Malaga 3 1 1 1 1 3 4 11 Athletic Club 3 1 0 2 3 3 3 12 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 13 Real Madrid 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 14 Getafe 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 15 Rayo Vallecano 3 0 2 1 4 5 2 16 Almeria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 17 Cordoba 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 19 Espanyol 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 20 Levante 3 0 1 2 0 5 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 15 Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1845)