Sept 10 La Liga results and standings on
Saturday.
Real Madrid 4 Getafe 2
Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 2
Valencia 1 Atletico Madrid 0
Villarreal 2 Sevilla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 10 2 6
2 Valencia 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
3 Barcelona 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
------------------------
4 Real Sociedad 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
6 Real Mallorca 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Real Betis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Levante 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Rayo Vallecano 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
11 Osasuna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Atletico Madrid 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
13 Getafe 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
14 Villarreal 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
15 Racing Santander 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
16 Sporting Gijon 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Malaga 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Espanyol 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Real Zaragoza 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Real Betis v Real Mallorca (1000)
Racing Santander v Levante (1400)
Osasuna v Sporting Gijon (1600)
Rayo Vallecano v Real Zaragoza (1600)
Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Playing on Monday
Malaga v Granada CF (1900)
