April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, April 20 Elche 1 Real Sociedad 0 Sunday, April 19 Eibar 0 Celta Vigo 1 Granada CF 1 Sevilla 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Almeria 0 Villarreal 0 Cordoba 0 Saturday, April 18 Athletic Club 4 Getafe 0 Deportivo Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 2 Barcelona 2 Valencia 0 Real Madrid 3 Malaga 1 Friday, April 17 Levante 2 Espanyol 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 32 25 3 4 89 19 78 2 Real Madrid 32 25 1 6 95 28 76 3 Atletico Madrid 32 21 6 5 61 26 69 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 32 19 8 5 56 25 65 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 32 19 6 7 58 37 63 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 32 14 10 8 44 30 52 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 32 13 7 12 35 38 46 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 32 12 7 13 32 37 43 9 Celta Vigo 32 11 9 12 37 34 42 10 Espanyol 32 11 9 12 39 40 42 11 Rayo Vallecano 32 13 2 17 38 59 41 12 Real Sociedad 32 9 11 12 36 43 38 13 Getafe 32 10 6 16 28 45 36 14 Elche 32 9 7 16 27 54 34 15 Eibar 32 8 7 17 28 44 31 16 Levante 32 7 8 17 30 60 29 17 Almeria 32 7 7 18 27 52 28 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 32 6 10 16 28 51 28 19 Granada CF 32 4 13 15 21 57 25 20 Cordoba 32 3 11 18 21 51 20 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation