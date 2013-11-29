Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, November 29
Getafe 1 Levante 0
Villarreal 1 Malaga 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 14 13 1 0 42 8 40
2 Atletico Madrid 14 12 1 1 38 9 37
3 Real Madrid 14 11 1 2 40 17 34
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 15 8 4 3 25 14 28
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 14 8 2 4 22 19 26
6 Getafe 15 7 2 6 18 21 23
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 14 5 5 4 23 20 20
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 14 5 4 5 27 26 19
9 Espanyol 14 5 3 6 17 19 18
10 Elche 14 4 5 5 15 18 17
11 Valencia 14 5 2 7 18 23 17
12 Granada CF 14 5 2 7 11 17 17
13 Levante 15 4 5 6 13 21 17
14 Malaga 15 3 5 7 17 22 14
15 Osasuna 14 4 1 9 11 22 13
16 Celta Vigo 14 3 3 8 17 22 12
17 Real Valladolid 14 2 6 6 16 21 12
-------------------------
18 Almeria 14 3 3 8 15 29 12
19 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 0 10 13 34 12
20 Real Betis 14 2 3 9 12 28 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 30
Elche v Atletico Madrid (1500)
Celta Vigo v Almeria (1700)
Real Madrid v Real Valladolid (1900)
Espanyol v Real Sociedad (2100)
Sunday, December 1
Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1100)
Granada CF v Sevilla (1600)
Valencia v Osasuna (1800)
Athletic Club v Barcelona (2000)