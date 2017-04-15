April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Atletico Madrid 3 Osasuna 0 Deportivo Coruna 2 Malaga 0 Barcelona 3 Real Sociedad 2 Sporting Gijon 2 Real Madrid 3 Friday, April 14 Athletic Club 5 Las Palmas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 31 23 6 2 82 33 75 2 Barcelona 32 22 6 4 91 30 72 3 Atletico Madrid 32 19 8 5 59 24 65 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 61 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 32 16 5 11 45 37 53 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 32 16 4 12 48 45 52 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 50 9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46 10 Celta Vigo 30 12 5 13 45 51 41 11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40 12 Valencia 31 11 6 14 47 54 39 13 Las Palmas 32 10 8 14 51 57 38 14 Malaga 32 8 9 15 36 49 33 15 Deportivo Coruna 32 7 10 15 35 50 31 16 Real Betis 31 8 7 16 33 51 31 17 Leganes 31 6 9 16 26 48 27 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 32 5 7 20 34 64 22 19 Granada CF 31 4 8 19 27 65 20 20 Osasuna 32 3 8 21 32 73 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Leganes v Espanyol (1000) Valencia v Sevilla (1415) Real Betis v Eibar (1630) Granada CF v Celta Vigo (1845) Monday, April 17 Alaves v Villarreal (1845)