Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 23
Osasuna 3 Atletico Madrid 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 Sevilla 1
Real Betis 0 Athletic Club 2
Valencia 2 Granada CF 1
Saturday, February 22
Celta Vigo 1 Getafe 1
Real Madrid 3 Elche 0
Real Sociedad 3 Barcelona 1
Almeria 0 Malaga 0
Friday, February 21
Real Valladolid 1 Levante 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 25 20 3 2 71 24 63
2 Barcelona 25 19 3 3 70 20 60
3 Atletico Madrid 25 19 3 3 59 19 60
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 25 14 5 6 45 30 47
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 25 12 7 6 46 35 43
6 Villarreal 24 12 4 8 44 29 40
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 25 9 8 8 43 41 35
-------------------------
8 Valencia 25 10 5 10 38 36 35
9 Levante 25 8 9 8 24 31 33
10 Espanyol 24 9 5 10 28 30 32
11 Celta Vigo 25 8 6 11 32 36 30
12 Osasuna 25 8 5 12 24 37 29
13 Granada CF 25 8 3 14 22 32 27
14 Elche 25 6 8 11 22 37 26
15 Getafe 25 7 5 13 23 40 26
16 Almeria 25 7 5 13 24 42 26
17 Malaga 25 6 7 12 23 34 25
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 25 4 10 11 27 43 22
19 Rayo Vallecano 25 6 2 17 25 59 20
20 Real Betis 25 3 5 17 20 55 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 24
Espanyol v Villarreal (2100)