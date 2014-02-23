Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, February 23 Osasuna 3 Atletico Madrid 0 Rayo Vallecano 0 Sevilla 1 Real Betis 0 Athletic Club 2 Valencia 2 Granada CF 1 Saturday, February 22 Celta Vigo 1 Getafe 1 Real Madrid 3 Elche 0 Real Sociedad 3 Barcelona 1 Almeria 0 Malaga 0 Friday, February 21 Real Valladolid 1 Levante 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 25 20 3 2 71 24 63 2 Barcelona 25 19 3 3 70 20 60 3 Atletico Madrid 25 19 3 3 59 19 60 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 25 14 5 6 45 30 47 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 25 12 7 6 46 35 43 6 Villarreal 24 12 4 8 44 29 40 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 25 9 8 8 43 41 35 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 25 10 5 10 38 36 35 9 Levante 25 8 9 8 24 31 33 10 Espanyol 24 9 5 10 28 30 32 11 Celta Vigo 25 8 6 11 32 36 30 12 Osasuna 25 8 5 12 24 37 29 13 Granada CF 25 8 3 14 22 32 27 14 Elche 25 6 8 11 22 37 26 15 Getafe 25 7 5 13 23 40 26 16 Almeria 25 7 5 13 24 42 26 17 Malaga 25 6 7 12 23 34 25 ------------------------- 18 Real Valladolid 25 4 10 11 27 43 22 19 Rayo Vallecano 25 6 2 17 25 59 20 20 Real Betis 25 3 5 17 20 55 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 24 Espanyol v Villarreal (2100)