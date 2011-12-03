Dec 3 Results and standings from La Liga on
Saturday
Barcelona 5 Levante 0
Racing Santander 1 Villarreal 0
Sporting Gijon 0 Real Madrid 3
Valencia 2 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 14 12 1 1 49 10 37
2 Barcelona 15 10 4 1 47 7 34
3 Valencia 14 9 3 2 23 14 30
-------------------------
4 Levante 14 8 2 4 23 17 26
-------------------------
5 Malaga 13 7 2 4 17 16 23
6 Sevilla 13 5 6 2 13 10 21
-------------------------
7 Osasuna 13 4 6 3 16 25 18
-------------------------
8 Athletic Bilbao 13 4 5 4 19 16 17
9 Espanyol 14 5 2 7 11 17 17
10 Atletico Madrid 13 4 4 5 18 20 16
11 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 15 19 16
12 Villarreal 14 3 5 6 11 20 14
13 Getafe 13 3 4 6 14 19 13
14 Real Betis 13 4 1 8 12 19 13
15 Real Mallorca 12 3 4 5 10 17 13
16 Granada CF 12 3 3 6 5 12 12
17 Real Sociedad 13 3 3 7 12 20 12
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 14 2 6 6 10 20 12
19 Sporting Gijon 14 3 3 8 12 24 12
20 Real Zaragoza 13 2 4 7 12 27 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 4
Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1100)
Real Sociedad v Malaga (1500)
Osasuna v Real Betis (1700)
Real Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Granada CF v Real Zaragoza (2030)
Monday, December 5
Sevilla v Getafe (2000)