May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, May 2 Malaga 3 Levante 1 Sunday, May 1 Athletic Club 2 Celta Vigo 1 Deportivo Coruna 0 Getafe 2 Espanyol 1 Sevilla 0 Valencia 0 Villarreal 2 Saturday, April 30 Atletico Madrid 1 Rayo Vallecano 0 Granada CF 3 Las Palmas 2 Real Betis 0 Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1 Friday, April 29 Sporting Gijon 2 Eibar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 36 27 4 5 104 29 85 2 Atletico Madrid 36 27 4 5 60 16 85 3 Real Madrid 36 26 6 4 105 32 84 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 36 18 10 8 44 31 64 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Club 36 17 7 12 55 44 58 ------------------------- 6 Celta Vigo 36 16 9 11 50 57 57 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 36 14 10 12 49 43 52 ------------------------- 8 Malaga 36 11 12 13 34 33 45 9 Valencia 36 11 11 14 44 44 44 10 Las Palmas 36 12 7 17 44 49 43 11 Real Sociedad 36 11 9 16 42 47 42 12 Eibar 36 11 9 16 46 56 42 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 31 50 41 14 Espanyol 36 11 7 18 36 67 40 15 Deportivo Coruna 36 7 18 11 43 59 39 16 Granada CF 36 9 9 18 42 65 36 17 Rayo Vallecano 36 8 11 17 48 70 35 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 36 9 8 19 37 61 35 19 Getafe 36 9 8 19 35 64 35 R20 Levante 36 7 8 21 34 66 29 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation