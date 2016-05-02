May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 2
Malaga 3 Levante 1
Sunday, May 1
Athletic Club 2 Celta Vigo 1
Deportivo Coruna 0 Getafe 2
Espanyol 1 Sevilla 0
Valencia 0 Villarreal 2
Saturday, April 30
Atletico Madrid 1 Rayo Vallecano 0
Granada CF 3 Las Palmas 2
Real Betis 0 Barcelona 2
Real Sociedad 0 Real Madrid 1
Friday, April 29
Sporting Gijon 2 Eibar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 36 27 4 5 104 29 85
2 Atletico Madrid 36 27 4 5 60 16 85
3 Real Madrid 36 26 6 4 105 32 84
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 36 18 10 8 44 31 64
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 36 17 7 12 55 44 58
-------------------------
6 Celta Vigo 36 16 9 11 50 57 57
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 36 14 10 12 49 43 52
-------------------------
8 Malaga 36 11 12 13 34 33 45
9 Valencia 36 11 11 14 44 44 44
10 Las Palmas 36 12 7 17 44 49 43
11 Real Sociedad 36 11 9 16 42 47 42
12 Eibar 36 11 9 16 46 56 42
13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 31 50 41
14 Espanyol 36 11 7 18 36 67 40
15 Deportivo Coruna 36 7 18 11 43 59 39
16 Granada CF 36 9 9 18 42 65 36
17 Rayo Vallecano 36 8 11 17 48 70 35
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 36 9 8 19 37 61 35
19 Getafe 36 9 8 19 35 64 35
R20 Levante 36 7 8 21 34 66 29
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation