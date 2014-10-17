Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, October 17
Granada CF 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 7 6 1 0 19 0 19
2 Valencia 7 5 2 0 17 4 17
3 Sevilla 7 5 1 1 13 8 16
-------------------------
4 Real Madrid 7 5 0 2 25 9 15
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 7 4 2 1 12 7 14
6 Celta Vigo 7 3 3 1 12 10 12
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 7 3 2 2 10 7 11
-------------------------
8 Rayo Vallecano 8 3 2 3 11 12 11
9 Espanyol 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
10 Eibar 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
11 Almeria 7 2 3 2 7 7 9
12 Malaga 7 2 3 2 5 7 9
13 Granada CF 8 2 2 4 5 12 8
14 Getafe 7 2 1 4 4 11 7
15 Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 8 11 5
16 Elche 7 1 2 4 7 16 5
17 Levante 7 1 2 4 4 15 5
-------------------------
18 Athletic Club 7 1 1 5 4 11 4
18 Cordoba 7 0 4 3 4 11 4
20 Deportivo Coruna 7 1 1 5 8 19 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 18
Levante v Real Madrid (1400)
Athletic Club v Celta Vigo (1600)
Barcelona v Eibar (1800)
Cordoba v Malaga (2000)
Sunday, October 19
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Valencia (1500)
Elche v Sevilla (1700)
Villarreal v Almeria (1900)
Monday, October 20
Real Sociedad v Getafe (1845)