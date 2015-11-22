Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 22
Granada CF 2 Athletic Club 0
Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1
Sporting Gijon 0 Levante 3
Villarreal 1 Eibar 1
Saturday, November 21
Deportivo Coruna 2 Celta Vigo 0
Espanyol 2 Malaga 0
Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4
Real Sociedad 2 Sevilla 0
Valencia 1 Las Palmas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 12 10 0 2 29 12 30
2 Atletico Madrid 12 8 2 2 17 6 26
3 Real Madrid 12 7 3 2 26 11 24
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 12 6 3 3 16 12 21
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 12 6 3 3 22 20 21
-------------------------
6 Eibar 12 5 5 2 17 12 20
-------------------------
7 Valencia 12 5 4 3 17 9 19
-------------------------
8 Deportivo Coruna 12 4 6 2 18 13 18
9 Athletic Club 12 5 2 5 18 16 17
10 Espanyol 12 5 1 6 14 23 16
11 Sevilla 12 4 3 5 17 18 15
12 Real Betis 12 4 3 5 11 17 15
13 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 1 6 13 19 13
14 Real Sociedad 12 3 3 6 14 14 12
15 Sporting Gijon 12 3 3 6 11 18 12
16 Granada CF 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
17 Getafe 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas 12 2 4 6 10 17 10
19 Levante 12 2 4 6 10 23 10
20 Malaga 12 2 3 7 5 11 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 23
Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1930)