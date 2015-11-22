Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 22 Granada CF 2 Athletic Club 0 Real Betis 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Sporting Gijon 0 Levante 3 Villarreal 1 Eibar 1 Saturday, November 21 Deportivo Coruna 2 Celta Vigo 0 Espanyol 2 Malaga 0 Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4 Real Sociedad 2 Sevilla 0 Valencia 1 Las Palmas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 12 10 0 2 29 12 30 2 Atletico Madrid 12 8 2 2 17 6 26 3 Real Madrid 12 7 3 2 26 11 24 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 12 6 3 3 16 12 21 ------------------------- 5 Celta Vigo 12 6 3 3 22 20 21 ------------------------- 6 Eibar 12 5 5 2 17 12 20 ------------------------- 7 Valencia 12 5 4 3 17 9 19 ------------------------- 8 Deportivo Coruna 12 4 6 2 18 13 18 9 Athletic Club 12 5 2 5 18 16 17 10 Espanyol 12 5 1 6 14 23 16 11 Sevilla 12 4 3 5 17 18 15 12 Real Betis 12 4 3 5 11 17 15 13 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 1 6 13 19 13 14 Real Sociedad 12 3 3 6 14 14 12 15 Sporting Gijon 12 3 3 6 11 18 12 16 Granada CF 12 2 4 6 13 20 10 17 Getafe 11 3 1 7 11 18 10 ------------------------- 18 Las Palmas 12 2 4 6 10 17 10 19 Levante 12 2 4 6 10 23 10 20 Malaga 12 2 3 7 5 11 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 23 Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1930)