Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, February 9
Elche 2 Rayo Vallecano 0
Sunday, February 8
Athletic Club 2 Barcelona 5
Cordoba 1 Almeria 2
Getafe 2 Sevilla 1
Espanyol 1 Valencia 2
Saturday, February 7
Atletico Madrid 4 Real Madrid 0
Levante 4 Malaga 1
Real Sociedad 1 Celta Vigo 1
Villarreal 2 Granada CF 0
Friday, February 6
Deportivo Coruna 2 Eibar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 22 18 0 4 70 22 54
2 Barcelona 22 17 2 3 62 13 53
3 Atletico Madrid 22 16 2 4 47 20 50
-------------------------
4 Valencia 22 13 5 4 40 20 44
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 22 13 3 6 36 26 42
6 Villarreal 22 12 5 5 37 20 41
-------------------------
7 Malaga 22 10 5 7 25 25 35
-------------------------
8 Eibar 22 7 6 9 25 31 27
9 Espanyol 22 7 5 10 28 34 26
10 Celta Vigo 22 6 7 9 21 24 25
11 Deportivo Coruna 22 6 6 10 20 34 24
12 Real Sociedad 22 5 8 9 22 29 23
13 Athletic Club 22 6 5 11 20 31 23
14 Getafe 22 6 5 11 18 30 23
15 Rayo Vallecano 22 7 2 13 22 40 23
16 Almeria 22 6 4 12 20 34 22
17 Elche 22 5 5 12 20 42 20
-------------------------
18 Levante 22 4 7 11 17 38 19
19 Cordoba 22 3 9 10 17 33 18
20 Granada CF 22 3 9 10 14 35 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation