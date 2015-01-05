Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, January 5
Cordoba 2 Granada CF 0
Sunday, January 4
Getafe 1 Rayo Vallecano 2
Espanyol 1 Eibar 2
Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 0
Valencia 2 Real Madrid 1
Saturday, January 3
Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 1
Deportivo Coruna 1 Athletic Club 0
Elche 2 Villarreal 2
Malaga 1 Almeria 2
Sevilla 1 Celta Vigo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 16 13 0 3 56 15 39
2 Barcelona 17 12 2 3 41 8 38
3 Atletico Madrid 17 12 2 3 34 15 38
-------------------------
4 Valencia 17 10 4 3 31 14 34
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 26 17 33
6 Villarreal 17 9 4 4 29 16 31
-------------------------
7 Malaga 17 9 3 5 21 17 30
-------------------------
8 Eibar 17 6 5 6 21 23 23
9 Celta Vigo 17 5 5 7 17 19 20
10 Espanyol 17 5 5 7 21 26 20
11 Rayo Vallecano 17 6 2 9 19 32 20
12 Athletic Club 17 5 4 8 14 21 19
13 Real Sociedad 17 4 6 7 18 22 18
14 Getafe 17 4 5 8 13 22 17
15 Almeria 17 4 4 9 15 25 16
16 Deportivo Coruna 17 4 4 9 14 27 16
17 Levante 17 3 6 8 13 33 15
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 17 2 8 7 13 27 14
19 Granada CF 17 2 7 8 10 28 13
20 Elche 17 2 5 10 15 34 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation