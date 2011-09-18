Sept 18 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Athletic Bilbao 2 Real Betis 3
Levante 1 Real Madrid 0
Atletico Madrid 4 Racing Santander 0
Getafe 0 Rayo Vallecano 1
Real Zaragoza 2 Espanyol 1
Played on Saturday
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 0
Barcelona 8 Osasuna 0
Granada CF 1 Villarreal 0
Real Mallorca 0 Malaga 1
Sporting Gijon 0 Valencia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Valencia 3 3 0 0 6 3 9
2 Real Betis 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
3 Barcelona 3 2 1 0 15 2 7
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
-------------------------
5 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 10 3 6
6 Malaga 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
-------------------------
7 Levante 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
7 Rayo Vallecano 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
-------------------------
9 Atletico Madrid 3 1 1 1 4 1 4
10 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Real Zaragoza 3 1 1 1 2 7 4
12 Osasuna 3 1 1 1 2 9 4
13 Espanyol 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
14 Real Mallorca 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
15 Granada CF 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
16 Athletic Bilbao 3 0 1 2 4 6 1
17 Getafe 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
19 Villarreal 3 0 1 2 2 8 1
20 Sporting Gijon 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
