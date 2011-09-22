Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 La Liga results and standings on Thursday. Real Betis 4 Real Zaragoza 3 Espanyol 1 Getafe 0
Played on Wednesday Valencia 2 Barcelona 2 Atletico Madrid 4 Sporting Gijon 0 Malaga 1 Athletic Bilbao 0 Racing Santander 0 Real Madrid 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 Levante 2
Played on Tuesday Osasuna 0 Sevilla 0 Real Sociedad 1 Granada CF 0 Villarreal 2 Real Mallorca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Betis 4 4 0 0 9 5 12 2 Valencia 4 3 1 0 8 5 10 3 Malaga 4 3 0 1 7 2 9 ------------------------- 4 Barcelona 4 2 2 0 17 4 8 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 5 3 8 6 Levante 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 ------------------------- 7 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 3 7 ------------------------ - 8 Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 1 7 9 Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 10 Espanyol 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 11 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 2 1 3 3 5 12 Osasuna 4 1 2 1 2 9 5 13 Villarreal 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 14 Real Zaragoza 4 1 1 2 5 11 4 15 Real Mallorca 4 1 0 3 1 4 3 16 Granada CF 4 1 0 3 1 6 3 17 Racing Santander 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 ------------------------- 18 Athletic Bilbao 4 0 1 3 4 7 1 19 Getafe 4 0 1 3 3 7 1 20 Sporting Gijon 4 0 0 4 2 9 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1