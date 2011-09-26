Sept 26 La Liga result and standings on Monday
Getafe 1 Real Betis 0
Played on Sunday
Granada CF 1 Osasuna 1
Levante 3 Espanyol 1
Real Mallorca 2 Real Sociedad 1
Real Zaragoza 0 Malaga 0
Sporting Gijon 0 Racing Santander 0
Played on Saturday
Athletic Bilbao 1 Villarreal 1
Barcelona 5 Atletico Madrid 0
Real Madrid 6 Rayo Vallecano 2
Sevilla 1 Valencia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Betis 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
2 Barcelona 5 3 2 0 22 4 11
3 Levante 5 3 2 0 7 3 11
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 5 3 2 0 6 3 11
-------------------------
5 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 16 5 10
6 Malaga 5 3 1 1 7 2 10
-------------------------
7 Valencia 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 5 2 1 2 8 6 7
9 Real Sociedad 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
10 Espanyol 5 2 0 3 5 7 6
11 Real Mallorca 5 2 0 3 3 5 6
12 Osasuna 5 1 3 1 3 10 6
13 Rayo Vallecano 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
14 Real Zaragoza 5 1 2 2 5 11 5
15 Villarreal 5 1 2 2 5 9 5
16 Getafe 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
17 Granada CF 5 1 1 3 2 7 4
-------------------------------------
18 Racing Santander 5 0 3 2 3 8 3
19 Athletic Bilbao 5 0 2 3 5 8 2
20 Sporting Gijon 5 0 1 4 2 9 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
