Oct 2 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Espanyol 0 Real Madrid 4
Sporting Gijon 0 Barcelona 1
Atletico Madrid 0 Sevilla 0
Real Betis 0 Levante 1
Real Sociedad 1 Athletic Bilbao 2
Playing on Saturday
Malaga 3 Getafe 2
Osasuna 2 Real Mallorca 2
Racing Santander 1 Rayo Vallecano 1
Valencia 1 Granada CF 0
Villarreal 2 Real Zaragoza 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 6 4 2 0 23 4 14
2 Levante 6 4 2 0 8 3 14
3 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 20 5 13
-------------------------
4 Malaga 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
-------------------------
5 Valencia 6 4 1 1 9 6 13
6 Sevilla 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
-------------------------
7 Real Betis 6 4 0 2 9 7 12
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 6 2 2 2 8 6 8
9 Real Sociedad 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
10 Real Mallorca 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
11 Osasuna 6 1 4 1 5 12 7
12 Villarreal 6 1 3 2 7 11 6
13 Rayo Vallecano 6 1 3 2 6 10
15 Real Zaragoza 6 1 3 2 7 13 6
15 Espanyol 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
16 Athletic Bilbao 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
17 Getafe 6 1 1 4 6 10 4
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 6 0 4 2 4 9 4
19 Granada CF 6 1 1 4 2 8 4
20 Sporting Gijon 6 0 1 5 2 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
