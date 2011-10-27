Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Oct 27 La Liga results and standings on Thursday. Athletic Bilbao 3 Atletico Madrid 0 Espanyol 1 Real Betis 0
Played on Wednesday Getafe 2 Osasuna 2 Levante 3 Real Sociedad 2 Rayo Vallecano 2 Malaga 0 Real Mallorca 1 Sporting Gijon 2 Real Madrid 3 Villarreal 0 Real Zaragoza 0 Valencia 1
Played on Tuesday Granada CF 0 Barcelona 1 Sevilla 2 Racing Santander 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Levante 9 7 2 0 17 5 23 2 Real Madrid 9 7 1 1 31 6 22 3 Barcelona 9 6 3 0 27 4 21 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 9 5 3 1 12 8 18 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 9 4 5 0 10 6 17 6 Espanyol 9 5 0 4 8 11 15 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 9 4 1 4 10 13 13 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Bilbao 9 3 3 3 14 11 12 9 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 3 3 10 11 12 10 Real Betis 9 4 0 5 10 14 12 11 Osasuna 9 2 5 2 11 17 11 12 Atletico Madrid 9 2 4 3 9 10 10 13 Real Mallorca 9 2 3 4 8 11 9 14 Real Zaragoza 9 2 3 4 9 17 9 15 Real Sociedad 9 2 2 5 9 13 8 16 Getafe 9 1 4 4 8 12 7 17 Sporting Gijon 9 2 1 6 7 13 7 ------------------------- 18 Villarreal 9 1 4 4 7 17 7 19 Racing Santander 9 0 5 4 6 15 5 20 Granada CF 9 1 2 6 2 11 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday Valencia v Getafe (1600) Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano (1600) Barcelona v Real Mallorca (1800) Real Sociedad v Real Madrid (2000)
Playing on Sunday Sporting Gijon v Athletic Bilbao (1100) Osasuna v Levante (1500) Racing Santander v Real Betis (1700) Atletico Madrid v Real Zaragoza (1900) Malaga v Espanyol (2100)
Playing on Monday Sevilla v Granada CF (2000)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5