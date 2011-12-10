Dec 10 Results and standings from La Liga on
Saturday
Levante 1 Sevilla 0
Real Betis 2 Valencia 1
Real Madrid 1 Barcelona 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 16 11 4 1 50 8 37
2 Real Madrid 15 12 1 2 50 13 37
3 Valencia 15 9 3 3 24 16 30
-------------------------
4 Levante 15 9 2 4 24 17 29
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 15 6 6 3 16 11 24
6 Malaga 14 7 2 5 19 19 23
-------------------------
7 Osasuna 14 5 6 3 18 26 21
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 14 5 4 5 21 21 19
9 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 6 4 20 17 18
10 Espanyol 14 5 2 7 11 17 17
11 Rayo Vallecano 15 4 4 7 16 22 16
12 Granada CF 14 4 4 6 8 14 16
13 Real Betis 15 5 1 9 15 22 16
14 Real Sociedad 14 4 3 7 15 22 15
15 Real Mallorca 14 3 6 5 13 20 15
16 Villarreal 14 3 5 6 11 20 14
17 Getafe 14 3 4 7 14 22 13
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 14 2 6 6 10 20 12
19 Sporting Gijon 14 3 3 8 12 24 12
20 Real Zaragoza 14 2 4 8 12 28 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT):
Rayo Vallecano v Sporting Gijon (1100)
Getafe v Granada CF (1500)
Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1500)
Malaga v Osasuna (1700)
Real Zaragoza v Real Mallorca (1700)
Athletic Bilbao v Racing Santander (1845)
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (2030)
