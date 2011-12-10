Dec 10 Results and standings from La Liga on Saturday Levante 1 Sevilla 0 Real Betis 2 Valencia 1 Real Madrid 1 Barcelona 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 16 11 4 1 50 8 37 2 Real Madrid 15 12 1 2 50 13 37 3 Valencia 15 9 3 3 24 16 30 ------------------------- 4 Levante 15 9 2 4 24 17 29 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 15 6 6 3 16 11 24 6 Malaga 14 7 2 5 19 19 23 ------------------------- 7 Osasuna 14 5 6 3 18 26 21 ------------------------- 8 Atletico Madrid 14 5 4 5 21 21 19 9 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 6 4 20 17 18 10 Espanyol 14 5 2 7 11 17 17 11 Rayo Vallecano 15 4 4 7 16 22 16 12 Granada CF 14 4 4 6 8 14 16 13 Real Betis 15 5 1 9 15 22 16 14 Real Sociedad 14 4 3 7 15 22 15 15 Real Mallorca 14 3 6 5 13 20 15 16 Villarreal 14 3 5 6 11 20 14 17 Getafe 14 3 4 7 14 22 13 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 14 2 6 6 10 20 12 19 Sporting Gijon 14 3 3 8 12 24 12 20 Real Zaragoza 14 2 4 8 12 28 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Playing on Sunday (GMT): Rayo Vallecano v Sporting Gijon (1100) Getafe v Granada CF (1500) Villarreal v Real Sociedad (1500) Malaga v Osasuna (1700) Real Zaragoza v Real Mallorca (1700) Athletic Bilbao v Racing Santander (1845) Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (2030)

