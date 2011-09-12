Sept 12 La Liga results and standings on Monday
Malaga 4 Granada CF 0
Played on Sunday
Osasuna 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Racing Santander 0 Levante 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Zaragoza 0
Espanyol 2 Athletic Bilbao 1
Real Betis 1 Real Mallorca 0
Played on Saturday
Real Madrid 4 Getafe 2
Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 2
Valencia 1 Atletico Madrid 0
Villarreal 2 Sevilla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 10 2 6
2 Valencia 2 2 0 0 5 3 6
3 Real Betis 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 2 1 1 0 7 2 4
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
5 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
7 Osasuna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
8 Malaga 2 1 0 1 5 2 3
9 Espanyol 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Real Mallorca 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 Levante 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Racing Santander 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
14 Athletic Bilbao 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Atletico Madrid 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
16 Getafe 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
17 Villarreal 2 0 1 1 2 7 1
-------------------------
18 Real Zaragoza 2 0 1 1 0 6 1
19 Sporting Gijon 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
20 Granada CF 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)