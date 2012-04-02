(fixes tabulation)

April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the La Liga match on Monday: Monday, April 2 Sevilla 3 Real Mallorca 1 Sunday, April 1 Atletico Madrid 3 Getafe 0 Real Sociedad 4 Rayo Vallecano 0 Valencia 1 Levante 1 Villarreal 0 Espanyol 0 Saturday, March 31 Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0 Malaga 0 Real Betis 2 Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 5 Racing Santander 0 Granada CF 1 Sporting Gijon 1 Real Zaragoza 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 30 25 3 2 100 27 78 2 Barcelona 30 22 6 2 86 22 72 3 Valencia 30 13 9 8 46 37 48 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 30 14 5 11 44 43 47 ------------------------- 5 Levante 30 13 6 11 42 41 45 6 Osasuna 30 10 13 7 35 46 43 ------------------------- 7 Atletico Madrid 30 11 9 10 42 35 42 ------------------------- 8 Sevilla 30 11 9 10 36 32 42 9 Espanyol 30 11 8 11 37 39 41 10 Getafe 30 10 9 11 31 39 39 11 Athletic Bilbao 30 9 11 10 44 42 38 12 Rayo Vallecano 30 11 4 15 42 53 37 13 Real Mallorca 30 9 9 12 32 40 36 14 Real Sociedad 30 10 6 14 36 45 36 15 Real Betis 30 10 5 15 35 43 35 16 Granada CF 30 10 4 16 28 46 34 17 Villarreal 30 7 11 12 30 42 32 ------------------------- 18 Real Zaragoza 30 7 7 16 27 52 28 19 Racing Santander 30 4 13 13 23 45 25 20 Sporting Gijon 30 6 7 17 29 56 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation