Sept 21 La Liga results and standings on
Wednesday
Valencia 2 Barcelona 2
Atletico Madrid 4 Sporting Gijon 0
Malaga 1 Athletic Bilbao 0
Racing Santander 0 Real Madrid 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 Levante 2
Played on Tuesday
Osasuna 0 Sevilla 0
Real Sociedad 1 Granada CF 0
Villarreal 2 Real Mallorca 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Valencia 4 3 1 0 8 5 10
2 Malaga 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
3 Real Betis 3 3 0 0 5 2 9
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 4 2 2 0 17 4 8
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
6 Levante 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
-------------------------
7 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 10 3 7
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 1 7
9 Real Sociedad 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
10 Rayo Vallecano 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
11 Osasuna 4 1 2 1 2 9 5
12 Villarreal 4 1 1 2 4 8 4
13 Real Zaragoza 3 1 1 1 2 7 4
14 Espanyol 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
15 Real Mallorca 4 1 0 3 1 4 3
16 Granada CF 4 1 0 3 1 6 3
17 Racing Santander 4 0 2 2 3 8 2
-------------------------
18 Athletic Bilbao 4 0 1 3 4 7 1
19 Getafe 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
20 Sporting Gijon 4 0 0 4 2 9 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Thursday
Espanyol v Getafe (1800)
Real Betis v Real Zaragoza (2000)
