MADRID, Sept 15 Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a contract extension with Real Madrid, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Real did not provide details but said the 2008 World Player of the Year and club president Florentino Perez would appear at a ceremony at the Bernabeu stadium later on Sunday (1145 GMT).

Spanish media reported Ronaldo's new deal extends his contract by three years to 2018 and lifts his net annual salary to 17 million euros ($22.5 million).

Ronaldo joined Real from Manchester United in 2009 for what was then a world record fee of 94 million euros.

The 28-year-old has scored 203 goals in 203 official games for the Spanish giants, helping them to a La Liga title in the 2011-12 season and a King's Cup triumph in 2011 but falling short in the Champions League.

Real broke the transfer record again earlier this month when they signed Wales winger Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur for 100 million euros.

