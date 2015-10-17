MADRID Oct 17 Factbox on Real Madrid's leading scorers after Cristiano Ronaldo overtook former Spain striker Raul to become the Spanish club's record marksman on Saturday with 324 goals.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (2009-present): 324 goals in 310 official matches over seven seasons. Titles with Real: seven.

2. Raul Gonzalez (1994-2010): 323 goals in 741 matches over 16 seasons. Titles: 16.

3. Alfredo Di Stefano (1953-1964): 308 goals in 396 matches over 11 seasons. Titles: 17.

4. Carlos Alonso, known as Santillana (1971-1988): 290 goals in 645 matches over 17 seasons. Titles: 16.

5. Ferenc Puskas (1958-1967): 242 goals in 262 matches over nine seasons. Titles: 10.

6. Hugo Sanchez (1985-1992): 208 goals in 282 matches over seven seasons. Titles: 10. (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)