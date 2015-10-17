Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
MADRID Oct 17 Factbox on Real Madrid's leading scorers after Cristiano Ronaldo overtook former Spain striker Raul to become the Spanish club's record marksman on Saturday with 324 goals.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (2009-present): 324 goals in 310 official matches over seven seasons. Titles with Real: seven.
2. Raul Gonzalez (1994-2010): 323 goals in 741 matches over 16 seasons. Titles: 16.
3. Alfredo Di Stefano (1953-1964): 308 goals in 396 matches over 11 seasons. Titles: 17.
4. Carlos Alonso, known as Santillana (1971-1988): 290 goals in 645 matches over 17 seasons. Titles: 16.
5. Ferenc Puskas (1958-1967): 242 goals in 262 matches over nine seasons. Titles: 10.
6. Hugo Sanchez (1985-1992): 208 goals in 282 matches over seven seasons. Titles: 10. (Compiled by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.