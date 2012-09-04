* Ronaldo denies his sadness is related to money
By Mark Elkington
MADRID, Sept 4 Cristiano Ronaldo said on Tuesday
his sadness had nothing to do with money as the Real Madrid
forward looked to head off media speculation he simply wanted
for a more lucrative deal.
The world's most expensive player hit the headlines after
Sunday's 3-0 La Liga win over Granada when he failed to
celebrate his two goals and told reporters he was "sad" for
"professional" reasons and that the club knew why.
"That I am feeling sad and have expressed this sadness has
created a huge stir," the 27-year-old Portugal forward said via
his Twitter account.
"I am accused of wanting more money, but one day it will be
shown that this is not the case."
Local newspapers and radio stations have been full of
speculation about the reasons for Ronaldio's outburst.
He was reported to have had a meeting with club president
Florentino Perez on Saturday and said he did not feel he had the
support of the dressing room, was unhappy and wanted to leave.
Ronaldo rejected the idea he was downcast at losing out to
Barcelona's Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta for the Best Player
in Europe award on Thursday.
There were also suggestions the former Manchester United
winger, one of the world's best-paid players, earning some 11
million euros ($13.82 million) a year, was seeking an improved
contract.
"I just want to guarantee to the Real Madrid fans that my
motivation, dedication, commitment and desire to win all
competitions will not be affected," he added.
"I have too much respect for myself and for Real Madrid to
ever give less to the club than all I am capable of."
ARBELOA SURPRISED
Earlier On Tuesday, Ronaldo's team mate Alvaro Arbeloa said
the squad had no idea their leading scorer was unhappy.
"I don't know what's up with Cristiano. It was a surprise
for us as much as for you. We found out after the game," the
fullback told reporters as he joined up with the Spain squad.
"At Madrid, we are a family and we will support him in any
way he needs, just as we would do with Mesut Ozil, Michael
Essien or whoever.
"It's true that Cristiano, like most of us, doesn't have the
problems that many Spaniards have, but he will have his reasons
for not being at his best and this is reasonable.
"I have never heard him talk about money, a longer deal, or
wanting to go. I think he'll be here for many years.
"There has been too much made of his words. Maybe he needs
more affection from everyone, I don't know, but if that is it,
he will receive it from us."
