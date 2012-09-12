MADRID, Sept 12 Cristiano Ronaldo is
concentrating on playing well for Real Madrid and is not
agitating to improve the terms of his contract with the Spanish
champions, the Portugal forward said on Wednesday.
Arriving back in Madrid after helping his country to World
Cup qualifying wins against Luxembourg and Azerbaijan, Ronaldo
wrote on his Facebook page it is "now time to return to the club
and think only about my club".
He added: "I would like to reaffirm, without being concerned
about contracts, that my focus is solely on winning every game
and every available trophy with the essential company of my
teammates and all madridistas."
Ronaldo dropped a bombshell after Real's match at home to
Granada this month when he told reporters he was "sad" for
professional reasons, prompting speculation he might be seeking
an exit.
The world's most expensive player, who reportedly earns
around 11 million euros ($14.18 million) a season, had earlier
refused to celebrate his two goals in the 3-0 La Liga victory
and would not elaborate on the reasons for his sadness.
He said only that "those who worked in the club" knew why.
Local media have reported he doesn't feel appreciated and
wants more cash and fiercely pro-Real sports daily Marca said on
Tuesday he had asked the club to bump his salary up to a
post-tax 15 million euros and extend his contract.
The 27-year-old former Manchester United player denied last
week he is down in the dumps because he is not earning enough
but has yet to provide any other explanation.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood)