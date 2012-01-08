MADRID Jan 8 Cristiano Ronaldo was the
target of some unusually harsh criticism from the pro-Real
Madrid sports media on Sunday after he reacted to whistling and
grumbling from a section of the home fans at the Bernabeu by
refusing to celebrate his goal.
The Portuguese, the world's most expensive player who earns
around 10 million euros ($12.7 million) a season, netted Real's
fifth in Saturday's 5-1 drubbing of Granada, his 21st La Liga
strike of the campaign.
However, there appears to be a perception among some fans
that he can be too selfish and he reacted to their complaints,
which were also audible in last month's 3-1 defeat to Barcelona,
by declining to celebrate with his team mates and walking back
to the Real half with his head bowed.
"Since the game against Barca, a significant section of the
stadium has been complaining about Ronaldo's performances and he
doesn't like it," sports daily Marca wrote on Sunday.
"But a goal is a collective achievement, the ultimate
expression of a job well done by the team," the paper added.
"If Cristiano doesn't like the way the fans are expressing
themselves, the worst thing he can do is show it in the
celebration of a goal.
"Above and beyond the individual scorer, it's a Real Madrid
goal. By the whole team."
Writing in Marca's Madrid-based rival As, Antonio Romero
noted that Ronaldo's patchy performances of late have meant he
is being overshadowed by Real's in-form France striker Karim
Benzema, who scored twice on Saturday and netted the winner in
last week's comeback victory against Malaga in the King's Cup.
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, who scored Real's third
against Granada, was also stealing some of Ronaldo's limelight
and developing a fine partnership with Benzema, Romero added.
"The two together have some impressive statistics and are
learning to understand each other better all the time.
"That means Cristiano will have to get used to sharing the
responsibilities in attack for the good of the team. And do it
with a smile."
Assistant coach Aitor Karanka, standing in for Jose Mourinho
at Saturday's post-match news conference, said Ronaldo had been
"angry with himself because things weren't coming off well for
him."
The Portuguese's team mate Sergio Ramos, one of the club
captains, added: "That's just the way Ronaldo is. We are happy
with him."
($1 = 0.7865 euros)
