MADRID, Sept 2 Cristiano Ronaldo left reporters
scratching their heads on Sunday when he said he did not
celebrate his goals in Real Madrid's 3-0 La Liga home win over
Granada because he was "sad" for "professional" reasons.
The Portugal international, who asked to be substituted
after picking up a knock in the second half at the Bernabeu,
said his feelings had nothing to do with losing out to Andres
Iniesta for the Best Player in Europe award on Thursday but
refused to elaborate.
"I don't celebrate goals when I am feeling sad and that's
the case today," Ronaldo said, adding it was a "professional"
and not a "personal" issue.
"The people who work here know why and I won't say anymore
than that," he said.
Ronaldo said he should be fit to feature for Portugal in
their World Cup 2014 qualifiers against Luxembourg and
Azerbaijan next week.
"Let's see in a few days if I recover because I want to play
with the national team and they are important qualifiers for
us," he said.
"For sure in the next two or three days I will be fine."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)