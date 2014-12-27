MADRID Dec 27 Not content with four titles in 2014, including his second Champions League, prolific Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to make next year an even bigger success.

Ronaldo netted 51 goals in 47 appearances last season, setting a record of 17 goals for one edition of Europe's elite club competition, as Real secured a record-extending 10th continental crown and the King's Cup.

The Portugal captain continued where he left off in 2014-15 as the world's richest club by income claimed the European Super Cup and Club World Cup and he has amassed an incredible 32 goals in 25 games in all competitions.

His haul of 25 in 14 La Liga matches is a Spanish record and he looks set to smash the biggest total for a season in Spain's top flight of 50 scored by Lionel Messi in 2011-12.

"It would be a dream if 2015 was like 2014 or even better," Ronaldo said in an interview published in sports daily As on Saturday.

"It is possible to do it because Madrid is always a candidate to win the competitions it is playing in," added the 29-year-old.

"We have a team spirit that can help us win the most titles possible and we will fight to the death to get them."

Ronaldo attributed much of Real's recent success to the arrival of coach Carlo Ancelotti, who replaced the divisive Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2012-13 season.

Italian Ancelotti immediately ended Real's 12-year wait for their 10th European title and using the club's millions has built a formidable side that is top of La Liga and one of the favourites to repeat their Champions League success this term.

"The coach has a lot of importance," Ronaldo told As.

"He is a great trainer and a great person and we are all delighted with him.

"Together we are a united family which will try to improve on the successes of 2014."

Ronaldo will find out whether he has won a third FIFA World Player of the Year award, and his second in a row, on Jan. 12 when he is up against Argentina captain Messi and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)