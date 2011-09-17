MADRID, Sept 17 Cristiano Ronaldo was included in Real Madrid's squad for the trip to Levante in La Liga on Sunday despite having stitches in an ankle injury suffered in the Champions League in midweek.

"If he is in the squad it is because he can play... we aren't going to try and trick anyone," Mourinho told a news conference on Saturday.

Ronaldo received a hefty blow to his right ankle in the 1-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and needed a number of stitches to the wound which made him a doubt for Sunday's game.

(Writing by Mark Elkington, editing by Ken Ferris.

