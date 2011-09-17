MADRID, Sept 17 Cristiano Ronaldo was included
in Real Madrid's squad for the trip to Levante in La Liga on
Sunday despite having stitches in an ankle injury suffered in
the Champions League in midweek.
"If he is in the squad it is because he can play... we
aren't going to try and trick anyone," Mourinho told a news
conference on Saturday.
Ronaldo received a hefty blow to his right ankle in the 1-0
win at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and needed a number of
stitches to the wound which made him a doubt for Sunday's game.
