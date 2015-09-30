* Ronaldo matches Raul's total of 323 with brace at Malmo

* Portugal captain needs fewer than half as many matches (Adds Arbeloa quotes)

MALMO, Sept 30 Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Raul as Real Madrid's all-time top scorer when he netted both goals in a 2-0 win at Swedish side Malmo in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

Former Spain striker Raul, now with New York Cosmos, hit 323 goals in 741 appearances for Real between 1994 and 2010, while Ronaldo has needed a mere 308 games to match him.

The Portugal captain scored his 500th career goal in 753 games for club and country in the 29th minute when he ran clear onto an Isco pass and clipped a clinical shot past Johan Wiland in the Malmo goal.

His second came in the 90th minute after he was set up for a simple finish by substitute Lucas Vazquez.

"What he has done in half as many matches as Raul is incredible," Real defender Alvaro Arbeloa told Spanish television.

"Nobody thought he could achieve these records," he added. "He is already a myth and a legend of Real Madrid."

Madeira-born Ronaldo, 30, joined Real from Manchester United in July 2009 for what was then a record fee of 94 million euros ($105.5 million).

He has won the last two FIFA Ballon d'Or awards for the world's best player, ending a four-year run enjoyed by his great rival Lionel Messi of Barcelona, having won his first in 2008.

Ronaldo is the top scorer in the Champions League with 82 goals five more than Messi on 77. ($1 = 0.8910 euros) (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)