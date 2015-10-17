* Portugal forward scores 324th goal

Overtakes former Spain striker Raul

MADRID Oct 17 Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Raul as Real Madrid's record scorer when he found the net with a trademark long-range piledriver in Saturday's La Liga game at home to Levante for his 324th goal for the Spanish club.

The Portugal captain collected the ball around five metres outside the penalty area in the 30th minute of the game at Real's Bernabeu stadium before taking a couple of steps and then smashing a shot into the net to put Real 2-0 ahead.

Ronaldo, 30, needed a mere 310 matches across seven seasons to overtake Raul's tally of 323 goals, amassed in 741 games over 16 years.

Alfredo Di Stefano is the only other Real player to get past the 300 mark, netting 308 goals in 396 matches over 11 seasons.

Ronaldo's goals are spread across La Liga (231), the Champions League (67), the King's Cup (21), the Spanish Super Cup (3) and the European Super Cup (2). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)