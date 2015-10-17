Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
MADRID Oct 17 Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Raul as Real Madrid's record scorer when he netted his 324th goal for the Spanish club in Saturday's La Liga game at home to Levante.
The Portugal captain cracked home a shot from just outside the penalty area in the 30th minute of the game at the Bernabeu stadium to put Real 2-0 ahead.
Ronaldo needed a mere 310 matches across seven seasons to overtake Raul's tally of 323 goals, amassed in 741 games over 16 years. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.