MADRID Oct 17 Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Raul as Real Madrid's record scorer when he netted his 324th goal for the Spanish club in Saturday's La Liga game at home to Levante.

The Portugal captain cracked home a shot from just outside the penalty area in the 30th minute of the game at the Bernabeu stadium to put Real 2-0 ahead.

Ronaldo needed a mere 310 matches across seven seasons to overtake Raul's tally of 323 goals, amassed in 741 games over 16 years. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)