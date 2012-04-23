MADRID, April 23 Italy striker Giuseppe Rossi
needs two surgical procedures on the damaged ligament in his
right knee and will be out of action for another 10 months.
"With the objective that Giuseppe Rossi returns to his best
physical condition ... the most secure procedure consists in two
operations," the Spanish side said in a statement on Monday.
The 25-year-old had the first operation in the United States
on Friday. He will go under the knife again in four months and
will require a further six months to recover.
Rossi, who was born in the U.S, has already missed most of
this season after tearing the ligament in the same knee in
October. He suffered a relapse in training on April 13.
The initial prognosis was that he would only be out for six
months.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Tony Jimenez)