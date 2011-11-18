(Recasts with Karanka quotes)

MADRID Nov 18 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches (times GMT):

* Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi are available for their games on Saturday against Valencia and Real Zaragoza respectively after returning from international duty.

Portugal's Ronaldo -- who has netted 13 goals in 11 games this term -- has shaken off a minor leg muscle problem, Aitor Karanka, coach Jose Mourinho's number two, told a news conference on Friday.

"Cristiano is ready and we'll decide if he plays or not," Karanka said.

* Karanka added that Brazil playmaker Kaka and Portugal centre back Ricardo Carvalho were still getting over injuries and would not be available for the match against third-placed Valencia at the Mestalla (2100).

"Kaka hasn't recovered yet," the former Real player said. "I've suffered muscle injuries myself and I can tell you they are tough to determine.

"It sometimes seems you're fit to play when you really aren't. Carvalho is also still recovering and feels better. He is enjoying training. It will be better to wait and we hope he rejoins the team as soon as possible."

* Barca coach Pep Guardiola said Argentine Messi, who arrived back from South America on Thursday and has one more La Liga goal than Ronaldo this season, was in good enough shape to start their game at home to Zaragoza (1900).

"He trained well," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "Tomorrow we'll see what team we select because I have some doubts. I will put out the side that I believe is best able to win the match."

* Guardiola may have forward Pedro available after the Spain international completed a full training session with the rest of the squad on Friday.

The return of Pedro, who twisted an ankle in the match at Granada last month, means Brazil full back Adriano Correia and long-term injury absentee Ibrahim Afellay of Netherlands are the only two players left on the medical list.

* Valencia goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who produced an epic performance in the 2-2 draw at home to Barca in September, has recovered from a hand injury and is available for the Real game.

Guaita said the team were not looking for revenge for last season's 6-3 home defeat by Mourinho's side but merely wanted a good result to try to keep pace with the leaders.

"We are playing at home and we are capable of getting three points against the best team of the Mourinho era," he said in an interview with As sports daily published on Friday. "It would be a good morale booster."

* Sunday's most enticing match pits fifth-placed Sevilla against in-form Athletic Bilbao (1700), who are ninth after going undefeated in seven games.

Bilbao's Spain striker Fernando Llorente said the team were hoping to end a poor run at Sevilla's Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

"We know that we have been trying for many years and that it's very tough," Llorente told a news conference on Friday.

"But we are capable of carrying on in the same way as before the international break, with the same intensity of play, and I believe we can get a good result."

* Fourth-placed Levante play at erratic Atletico Madrid on Sunday (1900) having lost their last two matches and surrendered their surprise hold on top spot. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark Meadows)