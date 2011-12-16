(Adds Mourinho, Montoya, Levante items)
MADRID, Dec 16 Brief news from La Liga
ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT), the last before
the winter break.
* The key to beating Real Madrid is preventing them
unleashing their devastating counter-attacks, according to
Sevilla coach Marcelino, whose side host Real at the Sanchez
Pizjuan on Saturday (2100).
"If they win the ball, we have to try in any way we can to
stop them coming at us with the same number of attackers as our
defenders or with numerical superiority," Marcelino was quoted
as saying in Friday's edition of As sports daily. "And if they
have the ball we have to defend very solidly."
A win in Seville would lift Real back above Barcelona to the
top and restore the three-point lead their rivals wiped out last
weekend when Barca triumphed 3-1 in the opening 'Clasico' of the
campaign at Real's Bernabeu stadium.
* Coach Jose Mourinho has said Real are not planning to add
to the squad in the January transfer window.
"Names being mentioned in the media is normal and those who
work in the market need this carousel of truths and untruths,"
the Portuguese told a news conference on Friday.
"The names of our players who play less frequently will also
appear but our intention is to get to the end (of the season)
with the 21 outfield players we have plus the goalkeepers."
* Champions Barca, who are not in La Liga action this
weekend while they compete at the Club World Cup in Japan, are
reeling from the broken leg David Villa sustained in Thursday's
semi-final against Qatar's Al Sadd.
Forward Pedro said the injury, which the club announced
would probably sideline the Spain striker for up to five months,
would be used by the players as extra motivation as Villa had
desperately wanted to win the Cup for the first time.
"Villa is optimistic, cheerful, and hoping to be fit and
able to play in the (Champions League) final in Munich and the
European championship (starting in June)," Pedro told Barca's
website (www.fcbarcelona.com).
* Barca defender Martin Montoya has agreed to extend his
contract to the end of the 2013-14 season, the club said on
their website on Friday.
The 20-year-old, who in August was called into Vicente Del
Bosque's Spain squad for the first time and is considered one of
the most promising players coming through into the senior side
from the B-team, scored in last week's 4-0 Champions League
victory over BATE Borisov.
* Atletico Madrid coach Gregorio Manzano is one of several
La Liga coaches under pressure after his side performed
erratically during the first half of the season. They lie 10th
with 19 points from 15 games ahead of Sunday's match at home to
Real Betis (1100).
Atletico's form in the Europa League has been more
consistent, although home fans at the Calderon chanted slogans
against Manzano and the club's board during Thursday's 3-1 win
at home to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.
Manzano told a post-match news conference he was expecting a
negative atmosphere after Tuesday's 2-1 King's Cup defeat at
third-tier Albacete.
"We came out to do what we had to do," he said. "I have the
satisfaction of getting through a Europa League qualifier and
playing a very good group phase."
* Betis secured their first victory in 11 matches with a
dramatic 2-1 comeback win at home to third-placed Valencia last
weekend and coach Pepe Mel, who has received backing from the
club president despite the team's woeful run, wants more of the
same against Atletico.
"I am asking my players to come out and play the same way
they did against Valencia, that's the reference point," Mel told
a news conference on Friday. "If we don't come out with the
necessary aggression we will suffer."
* Third-placed Valencia slipped seven points behind Barca
and Real thanks to the defeat at Betis and face a tough game at
home to ambitious Malaga, who are sixth, on Sunday (2030).
Qatar-owned Malaga were one of the biggest spenders in the
close season and Valencia defender Jordi Alba said he and his
team mates needed to raise their game after losing their last
three matches in all competitions.
"It's going to be a close game because they are up there in
the table with us," said Alba. "It's going to be very tough."
* Fourth-placed Levante, a point behind their more
illustrious city rivals Valencia, play at struggling Granada on
Sunday (1500) and coach Juan Ignacio Martinez said even if they
lose they will be happy with the 29 points they have gathered.
"If we had said we said we would have 32 points by Christmas
before the league started they would have told us we were
crazy," Martinez, who oversees a side with one of the smallest
budgets and oldest squads in La Liga, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mitch Phillips and John
Mehaffey.)