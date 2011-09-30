MADRID, Sept 30 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has damaged a muscle in his left leg, the club said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Friday.

There was no hint of how long Benzema, who has been included in France's squad for next month's Euro 2012 qualifiers, might be sidelined but he is unlikely to feature at Espanyol on Sunday (2000).

Real are fifth in the table.

* Barcelona were given a boost ahead of Sunday's game at struggling Sporting Gijon (1800) when midfielder Andres Iniesta was able to train with his team mates on Friday for the first time since tearing a leg muscle two weeks ago.

Iniesta is unlikely to be fit for Sunday while captain Carles Puyol trained apart from the rest of the squad after picking up a knock in Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League win at BATE Borisov.

Barca are second with 11 points from five matches having drawn their last two away games at Real Sociedad and Valencia. Promoted Real Betis, who host Levante on Sunday (1400), are the surprise leaders with 12 points.

* Sevilla striker Alvaro Negredo has a muscle problem and is doubtful for the fourth-placed team's visit to Atletico Madrid on Sunday (1600).

"If Alvaro can play so much the better," coach Marcelino told a news conference on Friday. "If not, with the players we have available we have sufficient potential to beat Atletico."

* Athletic Bilbao are still looking for their first win since the arrival of new coach Marcelo Bielsa and are second from bottom ahead of their game at Basque rivals Real Sociedad on Sunday (1000).

However, Thursday's 2-0 Europa League victory at home to Paris St Germain should give the team a lift, according to midfielder Igor Gabilondo.

"It was important to play a good match ... for the team and the fans," Gabilondo told reporters. "The team came into the match playing well and improving but we were just lacking a good result." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)