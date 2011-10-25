MADRID Oct 25 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this week's matches (all times GMT):

* Real Madrid's Portugal defender Fabio Coentrao is back in Jose Mourinho's squad for Wednesday's game at home to struggling Villarreal (2000) after shaking off a knee problem, Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Turkey midfielder Nuri Sahin, another new signing but who has yet to play this season due to knee ligament damage, trained with his team mates on Tuesday but has not been called up for the match at the Bernabeu, the club added.

Central defenders Ricardo Carvalho and Raul Albiol and midfielder Lassana Diarra have not recovered from injury in time to face Villarreal, who are languishing in 16th with just seven points from eight games.

* Mourinho's number two Aitor Karanka told a news conference on Tuesday the club would not be rushing Sahin, who joined from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the close season, back into action.

"We are very pleased because the player is almost there but we have to stay patient now because he has been injured for a long time and he won't just return from one day to the next," Karanka said.

* Karanka praised surprise leaders Levante, the tiny Valencia-based club who lead second-placed Real by a point.

"When everyone thought they would stumble they have been winning their games with ease," Karanka said of Levante, who stunned Real 1-0 at their Ciutat de Valencia stadium last month and host Real Sociedad on Wednesday (1800).

"What Levante are achieving is to be praised, considering the (financial) problems they had not too long ago," he added.

* Villarreal's under-pressure coach Juan Carlos Garrido said Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Levante was a severe blow but insisted the club have what it takes to get their season back on track.

"We have the dignity, pride and courage to get ourselves out of this situation," he told a news conference on Tuesday. "The hour has come for all of us to show our bravery."

* Champions Barcelona, bidding for a fourth straight title, slipped to third, a point behind great rivals Real, when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla on Saturday and play at promoted Granada later on Tuesday (1800).

Coach Pep Guardiola is without Spain central defenders Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique, as well as Chile forward Alexis Sanchez and long-term injury casualty Ibrahim Afellay of Netherlands.

Puyol, who has only just returned after knee surgery, has been left out as a precaution after feeling a twinge in his groin, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat) on Tuesday.

* Athletic Bilbao will probably have to do without captain and defender Carlos Gurpegi for the rest of the season after he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Valencia.

After a poor start under new coach Marcelo Bielsa, Bilbao, who host Atletico Madrid on Thursday (2000), have won two and drawn one on their last three outings and have climbed to 11th on nine points. Atletico are ninth on 10 points.

* Fourth-placed Sevilla, who are the only other unbeaten team apart from Barca and Levante, have Alvaro Negredo back for their game at home bottom side to Racing Santander later on Tuesday (2000). The Spain striker missed the Barca game with a thigh injury. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)