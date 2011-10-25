MADRID Oct 25 Brief news from La Liga ahead of
this week's matches (all times GMT):
* Real Madrid's Portugal defender Fabio Coentrao is back in
Jose Mourinho's squad for Wednesday's game at home to struggling
Villarreal (2000) after shaking off a knee problem, Real said on
their website (www.realmadrid.com).
Turkey midfielder Nuri Sahin, another new signing but who
has yet to play this season due to knee ligament damage, trained
with his team mates on Tuesday but has not been called up for
the match at the Bernabeu, the club added.
Central defenders Ricardo Carvalho and Raul Albiol and
midfielder Lassana Diarra have not recovered from injury in time
to face Villarreal, who are languishing in 16th with just seven
points from eight games.
* Mourinho's number two Aitor Karanka told a news conference
on Tuesday the club would not be rushing Sahin, who joined from
Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the close season, back into
action.
"We are very pleased because the player is almost there but
we have to stay patient now because he has been injured for a
long time and he won't just return from one day to the next,"
Karanka said.
* Karanka praised surprise leaders Levante, the tiny
Valencia-based club who lead second-placed Real by a point.
"When everyone thought they would stumble they have been
winning their games with ease," Karanka said of Levante, who
stunned Real 1-0 at their Ciutat de Valencia stadium last month
and host Real Sociedad on Wednesday (1800).
"What Levante are achieving is to be praised, considering
the (financial) problems they had not too long ago," he added.
* Villarreal's under-pressure coach Juan Carlos Garrido said
Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Levante was a severe blow but insisted
the club have what it takes to get their season back on track.
"We have the dignity, pride and courage to get ourselves out
of this situation," he told a news conference on Tuesday. "The
hour has come for all of us to show our bravery."
* Champions Barcelona, bidding for a fourth straight title,
slipped to third, a point behind great rivals Real, when they
were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sevilla on Saturday and play
at promoted Granada later on Tuesday (1800).
Coach Pep Guardiola is without Spain central defenders
Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique, as well as Chile forward Alexis
Sanchez and long-term injury casualty Ibrahim Afellay of
Netherlands.
Puyol, who has only just returned after knee surgery, has
been left out as a precaution after feeling a twinge in his
groin, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.cat) on
Tuesday.
* Athletic Bilbao will probably have to do without captain
and defender Carlos Gurpegi for the rest of the season after he
tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's 1-1 draw
at Valencia.
After a poor start under new coach Marcelo Bielsa, Bilbao,
who host Atletico Madrid on Thursday (2000), have won two and
drawn one on their last three outings and have climbed to 11th
on nine points. Atletico are ninth on 10 points.
* Fourth-placed Sevilla, who are the only other unbeaten
team apart from Barca and Levante, have Alvaro Negredo back for
their game at home bottom side to Racing Santander later on
Tuesday (2000). The Spain striker missed the Barca game with a
thigh injury.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)