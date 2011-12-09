MADRID Dec 9 Brief news from La Liga
ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho will not be speaking at
Friday's regular pre-match news conference and his assistant,
Aitor Karanka, will take questions instead on Saturday's opening
'Clasico' of the campaign at home to Barcelona (2100), Real said
on their website (www.realmadrid.com).
Portuguese Mourinho has had a testy relationship with the
Madrid-based media since joining from Inter Milan at the end of
the 2009-10 season and declined to speak before a La Liga game
against Barca in April, prompting a walkout by around 30 local
journalists.
Barca coach Pep Guardiola is due to hold a news conference
later on Friday.
* With roughly a third of the season played, leaders Real
have a three-point lead and a game in hand over second-placed
Barca, who are chasing a club record-equalling fourth
consecutive domestic league title.
Real have won their last 10 La Liga matches, and their last
15 in all competitions, while Barca have lost only one of 11
'Clasicos' against their great rivals since Guardiola took the
helm in 2008.
The former Barca and Spain midfielder has never lost at the
Bernabeu as coach, boasting three wins and two draws with 13
goals scored and five conceded.
* Mourinho has a full squad available except for Portugal
centre back Ricardo Carvalho, who is recovering from twisted
knee ligaments and has not played since late September.
Guardiola also has a full roster, apart from long-term
absentee Ibrahim Afellay, who is recovering from knee surgery in
his native Netherlands.
* Third-placed Valencia, four points behind Barca with a
game in hand, need to pick themselves up for their game at
struggling Real Betis (1900) after they were eliminated from the
Champions League by Chelsea on Tuesday.
Captain Roberto Soldado said the club's goal now must be to
steal second spot from Barca.
"We are playing very well in La Liga and that is where we
have to find our motivation now," the striker told a news
conference on Thursday.
* Valencia's much smaller city neighbours Levante briefly
topped the table in October for the first time but have slipped
to fourth ahead of Saturday's game at home to fifth-placed
Sevilla (1700).
Sevilla's Ivory Coast striker Arouna Kone, who is on loan at
Levante, said on Thursday he would not celebrate if he scored
against the Andalusians and hoped to return there at the end of
the season.
"Let's see if at the end of the campaign Sevilla want to
sign me," he was quoted as saying in local media. "It will all
depend on (their coach's) decision but it would be nice."
* Erratic Atletico Madrid, in eighth, face a tough trip to
Espanyol on Sunday (2030) following their 2-1 humbling at
third-tier Albacete in Thursday's King's Cup last-32 first-leg
match.
Coach Gregorio Manzano, who fielded a second string side for
the Cup game, told reporters after the defeat he was not
concerned about his job amid local media speculation he faces
the sack unless Atletico's form improves.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)