MADRID Feb 3 Brief news from La Liga
ahead of this weekend's matches: (all times GMT):
* La Liga leaders Real Madrid make the short trip to Getafe
in the south of the capital on Saturday (1900) still waiting for
Angel Di Maria to return from injury.
The Argentina winger has not played since the turn of the
year as he has struggled with a thigh problem, though he joined
the rest of the group for training on Friday.
"He has had a little problem and it is best to wait. Until
he is 100 percent he will not return," Real's assistant coach
Aitor Karanka told reporters on Friday.
Marcelo failed to make the squad with a thigh strain while
Sami Khedira is still laid low with twisted ankle ligaments.
Sergio Ramos returns from suspension in defence.
* Getafe are unbeaten in six games and have an impressive
record against their more illustrious neighbours at the
Coliseum, where they have three wins and one draw against Real
from the seven seasons they have been in La Liga.
"It's always tough to play there," Real midfielder and
former Getafe player Esteban Granero told the club website.
"They always make life very difficult for us."
* Barcelona are seven points adrift of Real in second place
and host Real Sociedad on Saturday (2100) with one eye on next
week's King's Cup semi-final second leg at home to Valencia.
They drew 1-1 at the Mestalla on Wednesday.
With David Villa, Andres Iniesta and Pedro injured coach Pep
Guardiola will hope to have Alexis Sanchez back from his
shoulder injury to help Lionel Messi with goal-scoring duties up
front.
* Former Arsenal midfielder Fran Merida has returned to
Atletico Madrid from a loan spell at Braga and spoke of the
changed atmosphere at the club under new coach Diego Simeone,
and a run of one draw and three wins since he arrived.
"There is a greater intensity in the play, there is more
union and everyone is pulling in the same direction," Merida
said ahead of Sunday's visit of third-placed Valencia (2030).
* Under-presure Sevilla boss Marcelino sought to play down
stories of a rift between him and Mali striker Frederic Kanoute
after what appeared to be a training ground bust up during the
week.
"I have no problems with Freddy...those who have been saying
we had a fight, that he didn't want to train, that I kicked him
out of the session, it isn't true," Marcelino said on Friday
ahead of the visit of Villarreal on Sunday (1700).
* Sporting Gijon sacked Manuel Preciado, who had been La
Liga's longest serving coach, during the week and his number two
Inaki Tejada takes the reins for Sunday's visit of Osasuna
(1100).
New striker Adrian Colunga could make his debut as they seek
to end a run of six defeats in eight games that has left them
19th in the standings.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)