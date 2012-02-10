MADRID Feb 10 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Leaders Real Madrid may have Marcelo back for their match at home to fourth-placed Levante on Sunday (2030) after the Brazil fullback, who has been sidelined by a thigh problem, came through a full training session on Friday.

Coach Jose Mourinho had 21 of 23 squad members available, including winger Angel Di Maria and midfielder Sami Khedira, who are returning from injury, with only midfielders Lassana Diarra and Hamit Altintop absent, Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

* Real will have their lead over Barca cut to four points by the time they meet Levante at the Bernabeu if the champions win at Osasuna on Saturday (1900).

With 21 matches played, or just over half the season, Real have 55 points from a possible 63, with Barca on 48 and Valencia, who host struggling Sporting Gijon on Sunday (1700), 11 points back in third on 37.

* Barca centre back Gerard Pique has warned Real that he and his team mates will not give up on their bid for a fourth straight domestic crown until the very end.

"The struggle for the title is going to be a long one for whoever ends up winning it," the Spain international said on Thursday. "Count on us being there in the fight at the end of the season."

* The latest round of matches have been overshadowed by the prospect of another strike after the professional football league (LFP) broke off talks with the players' union (AFE) on a wide-ranging agreement covering wages and working conditions.

The season started a week late in August after the AFE called a stoppage as part of a bid to help players whose wages had not been paid, especially those at clubs in lower divisions that are suffering from financial difficulties.

A preliminary deal was struck which allowed the season to get under way and the two sides had been discussing a variety of issues before the LFP accused the union on Thursday of "intransigence" and ended negotiations.

* Atletico Madrid are playing more like a team and have fixed some of their defensive problems since the arrival of new coach Diego Simeone at the end of last year, according to their Turkey midfielder Arda Turan.

"We have plenty of quality and we are playing better defensively," Turan told a news conference ahead of Saturday's game at Racing Santander (1700). "We feel like a team and we are doing what the coach asks," he added.

Atletico have climbed to seventh following a run of three wins and draw and have 30 points, while Santander are mired in the relegation places on 22 points.

* Athletic Bilbao qualified for the final of the King's Cup on Tuesday thanks to an 8-3 aggregate win over third-tier Mirandes and a win at Real Betis in Saturday's late kickoff (2100) would lift them above Espanyol and Levante into fourth on 33 points, at least for a day.

Espanyol host bottom side Real Zaragoza on Sunday (1100). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey)