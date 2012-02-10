MADRID Feb 10 Brief news from La Liga
ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Leaders Real Madrid may have Marcelo back for their match
at home to fourth-placed Levante on Sunday (2030) after the
Brazil fullback, who has been sidelined by a thigh problem, came
through a full training session on Friday.
Coach Jose Mourinho had 21 of 23 squad members available,
including winger Angel Di Maria and midfielder Sami Khedira, who
are returning from injury, with only midfielders Lassana Diarra
and Hamit Altintop absent, Real said on their website
(www.realmadrid.com).
* Real will have their lead over Barca cut to four points by
the time they meet Levante at the Bernabeu if the champions win
at Osasuna on Saturday (1900).
With 21 matches played, or just over half the season, Real
have 55 points from a possible 63, with Barca on 48 and
Valencia, who host struggling Sporting Gijon on Sunday (1700),
11 points back in third on 37.
* Barca centre back Gerard Pique has warned Real that he and
his team mates will not give up on their bid for a fourth
straight domestic crown until the very end.
"The struggle for the title is going to be a long one for
whoever ends up winning it," the Spain international said on
Thursday. "Count on us being there in the fight at the end of
the season."
* The latest round of matches have been overshadowed by the
prospect of another strike after the professional football
league (LFP) broke off talks with the players' union (AFE) on a
wide-ranging agreement covering wages and working conditions.
The season started a week late in August after the AFE
called a stoppage as part of a bid to help players whose wages
had not been paid, especially those at clubs in lower divisions
that are suffering from financial difficulties.
A preliminary deal was struck which allowed the season to
get under way and the two sides had been discussing a variety of
issues before the LFP accused the union on Thursday of
"intransigence" and ended negotiations.
* Atletico Madrid are playing more like a team and have
fixed some of their defensive problems since the arrival of new
coach Diego Simeone at the end of last year, according to their
Turkey midfielder Arda Turan.
"We have plenty of quality and we are playing better
defensively," Turan told a news conference ahead of Saturday's
game at Racing Santander (1700). "We feel like a team and we are
doing what the coach asks," he added.
Atletico have climbed to seventh following a run of three
wins and draw and have 30 points, while Santander are mired in
the relegation places on 22 points.
* Athletic Bilbao qualified for the final of the King's Cup
on Tuesday thanks to an 8-3 aggregate win over third-tier
Mirandes and a win at Real Betis in Saturday's late kickoff
(2100) would lift them above Espanyol and Levante into fourth on
33 points, at least for a day.
Espanyol host bottom side Real Zaragoza on Sunday (1100).
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey)