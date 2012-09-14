MADRID, Sept 14 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Barcelona fullback Jordi Alba has failed to recover from flu and is out of the leaders' match at Getafe on Saturday (1800), joining Andres Iniesta and Alexis Sanchez, injured on international duty, on the list of absentees.

There was better news for coach Tito Vilanova about captain Carles Puyol, who was given the all-clear on Friday after fracturing a cheekbone at Osasuna last month and was included in the squad for the trip to Madrid.

* Vilanova told a news conference on Friday that David Villa and Thiago Alcantara, who have recently returned from long-term injuries, could well be deployed against Getafe, where Barca slipped to a shock defeat last season.

"He has more than 45 minutes in him," Vilanova said of Spain striker Villa. "He is better every day and the way the match goes will decide."

* Barca have slipped up several times in recent years in their first match back following an international break, suffering from what has become known as the "FIFA virus".

"We can't do anything about it and the best way to cure the virus is to win the Getafe match," Vilanova said.

* Real Madrid play at Sevilla on Saturday (2000), where they have won 6-2 on each of their last visits in the league, and need another convincing win to get their stuttering season back on track.

Coach Jose Mourinho voiced rare public criticism of his players after the home draw with Valencia and the defeat at Getafe and was not even satisfied after the 3-0 win at home to Granada in their last league outing.

"I know Sevilla and I know that whatever kind of form they are in they make things hard for us at their stadium," Seville native Sergio Ramos, who played for his home town club before moving to Real, said on Friday.

* Mourinho told a news conference on Friday new signing Michael Essien, who joined from Chelsea last month, could be in the starting 11 for the Sevilla match.

"He arrived with a tremendous joy and excitement, the same as when I knew him before," added the Portuguese, who coached Essien during his stint as Chelsea manager. "His way of training is fantastic and he wants to be useful."

* Valencia are short on midfielders for their game at home to promoted Celta Vigo on Saturday (1600) after Fernando Gago sustained a blow to the head on duty with Argentina and David Albelda suffered a leg muscle tear.

Gago has stayed on in Buenos Aires for further medical checks and a decision on when he will return to Spain will be taken in a couple of days time, Valencia said on their website (www.valenciacf.com).

* Malaga host Levante on Saturday (1400) and coach Manuel Pellegrini said he expects the Valencia-based side to be just as tough an opponent this season as last, when they defied their humble status to qualify for the Europa League.

"They have all the characteristics of a very difficult opponent," Pellegrini, whose side host Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, told a news conference. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)