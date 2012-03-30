LONDON, March 30 Brief news from La Liga ahead
of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):
* Real Madrid's trip to Pamplona to play sixth-placed
Osasuna on Saturday (1800) will be will be a stern test for the
leaders as they seek to stretch their advantage over
second-placed Barcelona to nine points, according to fullback
Marcelo.
"It is going to be very, very tough because it's a difficult
stadium to visit but we will give everything to get the three
points," the Brazilian said on Real's website
(www.realmadrid.com).
* Barca lost 3-2 at Osasuna in February but have since
trimmed Real's lead back to six points from 10 and are chasing
an eighth straight win when they host Europa League
quarter-finalists Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday (2000).
Bilbao have lost three and drawn one of their last four
league matches and have slipped to 11th, putting their bid to
qualify for Europe again next season in peril.
* The Barca squad stayed on in Italy for an extra day after
Wednesday's frustrating 0-0 Champions League quarter-final first
leg draw at AC Milan because of Thursday's general strike in
Spain and arrived back in the Catalan capital on Friday.
With nine games left, Real lead on 75 points, Barca have 69
and Valencia and Malaga trail on 47 in third and fourth
respectively.
* Embattled Valencia coach Unai Emery badly needs a win when
his side host city neighbours Levante on Sunday (1600) after two
league defeats in a row loosened the club's grip on third and
they were beaten 2-1 at AZ Alkmaar in Thursday Europa League
quarter-final first leg.
"Starting on Sunday against Levante we need to feel strong
and positive and turn in a determined performance," Emery, who
has urged the fans to get behind the team, said after the defeat
in Netherlands.
* Ambitious Qatar-owned Malaga have won five and drawn one
of their last six games, snatching a point against Real at the
Bernabeu with a late equaliser, and can go three points clear of
Valencia with a win at home to Real Betis on Saturday (2000).
"We are in a good position and on good form, with a squad
focused on taking control of games and which has shown it can
respond at the right time independently of who is selected,"
coach Manuel Pellegrini told a news conference.
* As the race for a lucrative place in Europe hots up,
fifth-placed Levante are three points behind Valencia and Malaga
on 44 and a point ahead of Osasuna.
Espanyol are three further back on 40, with Atletico Madrid,
Sevilla and Getafe level on 39 and Bilbao on 38, a point ahead
of Rayo Vallecano.
* Bottom side Real Zaragoza have taken seven points from
their last three matches and continue their bid to avoid the
drop to the second division at fellow strugglers Sporting Gijon
on Saturday (1600).
Racing Santander, who host Granada on Saturday (1600), Gijon
and Zaragoza are level on 25 points in the three relegation
places, six behind Granada and Villarreal.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Alison Wildey)