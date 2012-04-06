MADRID, April 6 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's matches (all times GMT):

* Barcelona will be missing Gerard Pique for Saturday's game at relegation-threatened Real Zaragoza (1800), the champions said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com) on Friday.

The Spain centre back has not recovered in time from a thigh muscle injury sustained in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg win against AC Milan.

* The Spanish, European and world champions can close to within three points of leaders Real Madrid with a win at the Romareda, with Real not playing at home to third-placed Valencia until Sunday (1930).

With eight games left, including Real's match at Barca this month, Real have 78 points, Barca have 72 and Valencia trail on 48, one point more than fourth-placed Malaga, who host strugglers Racing Santander on Monday (1900).

* Zaragoza, whose season has been wrecked by institutional woes, have climbed off the bottom after winning three matches in a row as they bid to avoid the drop to the second division.

Manolo Jimenez's side have 28 points in 18th, four behind Villarreal and three ahead of both Santander in 19th and bottom club Sporting Gijon.

"You have to be realistic, we are talking about a superior team (Barca)," Jimenez told a news conference on Thursday.

"But they are in our league, a league in which we want to continue competing. We don't have the resources they have but we can come up with something to try to surprise."

* Barca have scored 157 goals in 53 matches in all competitions this season, with World Player of the Year Lionel Messi netting 58, and are one short of their best mark under coach Pep Guardiola, set in his first season in charge in 2008-09.

They scored 138 during the 2009-10 campaign and 152 last term on the way to a third straight La Liga title and a second Champions League crown in three years.

* Real will have to keep close tabs on in-form Valencia striker Roberto Soldado during Sunday's game at the Bernabeu, according to Real centre back Raul Albiol.

"He is a very difficult forward to mark, especially in the penalty area, because he a born goal scorer and he is very dangerous with any ball in the area," Albiol said on Real's website (www.realmadrid.com) on Friday.

"I have known him since we were kids and you have to be very focused to stop Roberto," he added.

* Valencia's 4-0 Europa League win at home to AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, which put them through to the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate, has eased some pressure on coach Unai Emery ahead of their trip to the capital.

Emery's side have taken just eight points from their last eight games, loosening their grip on Spain's third automatic qualification spot for the Champions League.

"Within the squad and the internal working group, from the president down, we are looking for solutions so that the team can put this negative run behind them," Emery said after Thursday's win at the Mestalla.

* Only six points separate Valencia (48) from eighth-placed Sevilla (42) in the battle for lucrative berths in European competition next season.

Fifth-placed Levante (45) are at home to seventh-placed Atletico Madrid (42) on Sunday (1100) and Sevilla visit King's Cup finalists Athletic Bilbao, who are 11th on 38 points, six hours later. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey)