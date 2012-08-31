MADRID Aug 31 Brief news from La Liga ahead of this weekend's round of matches: (All times GMT):

* Barcelona and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been passed fit to return to action after three months out with a tibia injury that forced him to miss the Olympic Games in London.

He should be available to coach Tito Vilanova when Valencia visit the early La Liga pacesetters on Sunday (1930). Vilanova is barred from the dugout after an appeal was rejected against his two-match ban picked up last weekend.

* Barca fullback Dani Alves remains a doubt with a muscle strain he picked up in the warm up before their Spanish Super Cup defeat against Real Madrid during the week, though tests have ruled out anything more serious.

Valencia duo Fernando Gago and Jeremy Mathieu will have to pass late fitness tests to make the trip.

* Barca and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta was voted the best player in Europe ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, and will parade the trophy at the Nou Camp before Sunday's game, the club have said.

"I have always said awards for individuals are a recognition of a collective effort," Iniesta said. "This is a feeling I share with my club and with the national team."

* Champions Real will be seeking a first win in their league campaign when Granada visit on Sunday (1750).

They will be without suspended Portugal full back Fabio Coentrao who has been banned for four matches, but new signing Luka Modric could make his league debut.

* Malaga have signed former Barca striker Javier Saviola and Chile midfielder Manuel Iturra since qualifying for the Champions League group stages during the week.

Manuel Pellegrini's side visit Real Zaragoza on Saturday (1600).

* Atletico Madrid's trip to Real Betis scheduled for Monday has been postponed at the request of the Europa League winners who play in the European Super Cup on Friday and who stood to lose up to seven players to international duty next week.

"We are in complete disagreement with the way in which the postponement has been handled, as we found out through the media and from one of the teams involved, before we heard from the competition committee," Betis said in a statement.

"It knocks our confidence in the league (LFP) and their directors with regards to their effectiveness, efficiency and principles of equal treatment for all." (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Pritha Sarkar)