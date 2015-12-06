MADRID Dec 6 Antonio Sanabria underlined his potential when the 19-year-old Paraguay forward netted a treble for Sporting Gijon in Sunday's 3-1 La Liga victory at home to fellow promoted strugglers Las Palmas.

A graduate of Barcelona's youth academy who is on loan at Gijon from Serie A side AS Roma, Sanabria struck once in the first half at the Molinon stadium and twice after the break to lift the Asturian club away from the relegation places.

He is the youngest player to score a hat-trick in Europe's top five leagues this season and the first Gijon player to hit three goals at the Molinon in La Liga in almost 20 years.

"Forwards live or die by their goals so this match was great for Sanabria but also for the team," Gijon coach Abelardo, a former Spain international, told a news conference.

Sanabria, who showed off a match ball signed by his team mates on Gijon's official Twitter account (@realsporting) after the game, moved to Catalonia in 2007 and joined Barca's "La Masia" academy three years later.

After shining in the B team, he joined Italian club Sassuolo in January 2014 before heading to Roma six months later. His loan deal with Gijon runs until the end of the season. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)