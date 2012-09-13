MADRID, Sept 13 Barcelona forward Alexis Sanchez has joined team mate Andres Iniesta on the injury list after returning from international duty with Chile with a minor leg muscle tear, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

Sanchez will miss Barca's league match at Getafe on Saturday, when they will seek a fourth win in four games this season, the club said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The speed of his recovery will determine whether he will be available for Wednesday's Champions League Group G match at home to Spartak Moscow, the statement added.

Iniesta picked up a leg muscle strain playing in a World Cup qualifier for Spain against Georgia on Tuesday and is out for 10-15 days, Barca said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood)