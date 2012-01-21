Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 La Liga top scorers on Saturday. 21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid)
Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) 11 Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 10 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 9 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) 8 Michu (Rayo Vallecano) 7 Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao)
David Barral (Sporting Gijon) 6 Adrian (Atletico Madrid)
Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona)
Xavi (Barcelona)
Miku (Getafe)
Arouna Kone (Levante)
Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca)
Ruben Castro (Real Betis)
Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)