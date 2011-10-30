Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Top scorers of La Liga on Sunday 13 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) 6 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid)
Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 5 Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao)
Juanlu (Levante) 4 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona)
Xavi (Barcelona)
Miku (Getafe)
Santi Cazorla (Malaga)
Raul Garcia (Osasuna)
Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca)
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) 3 Adrian (Atletico Madrid)
David Villa (Barcelona)
Arouna Kone (Levante)
Ruben Suarez (Levante)
Nino (Osasuna)
Michu (Rayo Vallecano)
Raul Tamudo (Rayo Vallecano)
Sergio Garcia (Espanyol)
Kaka (Real Madrid)
Helder Postiga (Real Zaragoza)
Luis Garcia (Real Zaragoza)
Manu (Sevilla)
Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla)
David Barral (Sporting Gijon)
Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal)
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0