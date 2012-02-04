BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 La Liga top scorers on Saturday. 24 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 23 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid)
Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid) 12 Fernando Llorente (Athletic Bilbao)
Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 10 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 9 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona)
Michu (Rayo Vallecano) 7 Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona)
Arouna Kone (Levante)
David Barral (Sporting Gijon) 6 Adrian (Atletico Madrid)
Xavi (Barcelona)
Miku (Getafe)
Tomer Hemed (Real Mallorca)
Ruben Castro (Real Betis)
Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla)
Marco Ruben (Villarreal)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi