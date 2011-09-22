Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Sept 22 La Liga top scorers on Thursday. 5 Radamel Falcao (Atletico Madrid) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Roberto Soldado (Valencia) 4 Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) Santi Cazorla (Malaga) Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 3 Miku (Getafe) Imanol Agirretxe (Real Sociedad) Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla) 2 David Villa (Barcelona) Xavi (Barcelona) Joaquin (Malaga) Sergio Garcia (Espanyol) Benat (Real Betis) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Roque Santa Cruz (Real Betis) Salva Sevilla (Real Betis) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Juan Carlos (Real Zaragoza) Luis Garcia (Real Zaragoza) Giuseppe Rossi (Villarreal) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1